Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 71.3% in August

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

