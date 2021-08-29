Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

