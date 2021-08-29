Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $109.11 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

