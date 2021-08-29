Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $37,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE COF traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.80. 1,747,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

