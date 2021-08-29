Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $46,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

