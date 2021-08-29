Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $36.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

