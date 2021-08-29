Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.74 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

