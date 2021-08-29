Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $28.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

