Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

