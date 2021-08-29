Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

