Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.74.

TPR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $42.65. 3,145,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

