Sysco Co. (SYY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 22nd

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years.

SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

