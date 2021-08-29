Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 1,433,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

