Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCR. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

