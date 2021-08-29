Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.27.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

