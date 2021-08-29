Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

