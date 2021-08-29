SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

