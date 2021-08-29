Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.46.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.20. 9,767,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068,387. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

