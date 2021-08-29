SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $587.89 million, a PE ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

