Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Berkeley Lights worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

