Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

