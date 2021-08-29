Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HUYA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

