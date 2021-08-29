Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

