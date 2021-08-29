Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

