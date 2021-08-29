STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

