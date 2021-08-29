Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 8,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,629. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

