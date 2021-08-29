Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $74.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.