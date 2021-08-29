Stephens Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $107.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.50% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.