Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Stelco stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. Stelco has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

