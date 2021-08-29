Stafi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41.71 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and $41.71 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

