SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $76.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,587,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,168,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 9.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

