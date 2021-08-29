SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 123,500 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 1.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

XOP stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

