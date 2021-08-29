SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 522,389 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 535.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 522,389 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up about 0.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5,187.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 417,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

