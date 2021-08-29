SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $124.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SPSC traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.39. 229,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

