Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Summit Insights

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Summit Insights from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $92,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

