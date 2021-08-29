SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

