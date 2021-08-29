SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.33

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.33 and last traded at $163.27, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

