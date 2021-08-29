Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Acquires $18,450.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LOV opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.