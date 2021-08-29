Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes $74.21 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,452,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,000. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.97% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

