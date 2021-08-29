Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $127.81 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,627 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.43% of Vistra worth $127,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. 3,894,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

