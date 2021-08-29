Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $70,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $13.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.48. The company had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,417. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.98. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

