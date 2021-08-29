Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.70. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $101,335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after buying an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

