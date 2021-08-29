So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,440 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on So-Young International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

