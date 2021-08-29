Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 2.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $295.16 and last traded at $297.65. Approximately 60,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,205,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

