Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.79. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

