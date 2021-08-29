Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 188.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

