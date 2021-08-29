Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 17,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,004. Snam has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

