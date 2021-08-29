SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 7.6% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 21,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,908,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

