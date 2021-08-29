Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Lowered by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

