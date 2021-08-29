Simmons Bank Sells 426 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 855,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.